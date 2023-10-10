Central Kentucky man loses family members in Israel attack

As families across Israel mourn those killed by Hamas, a Versailles man is grieving his own family members killed in the attack.

Dan Rosenberg was born in Israel and still has at least 20 family members who live there. His niece Deborah and her husband were killed while shielding their teenage son when Hamas fighters stormed their apartment.

“There is not a single Israeli who doesn't know somebody personally who has been killed,” Rosenberg said. “Imagine if every single American knew somebody killed in a terrorist attack – imagine what that would feel like.”

The people of Israel have lived through violence in the region, but nothing like this, Rosenberg said.

“This is different. There's been suicide bombings, attacks against the military installations, this is an attack by military people – a massive attack – against civilians,” Rosenberg said.

Rosenberg managed Three Chimneys Farm in Woodford County for 30 years before retiring. His family moved back to the United States from Israel decades ago, but many of his family members returned to Israel and still live there.

His niece and nephew, who were killed, were musicians.

“My niece and her family lived in a left-wing, peaceful, peace-loving, working for peace … looking to work with Palestinians and help solve this problem,” Rosenberg said.

Rosenberg said he is saddened to think there’s no good solution coming in the near future.

"I understand the Palestinians' grievances and I do not fully support some of Israel's policies, but nothing, nothing justifies this kind of behavior," Rosenberg said.