Central Kentucky 'Parrotheads' honor Buffett's legacy

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Jimmy Buffett fans gathered on Sunday for the annual 'Margaritas on the River' show at Proud Mary BBQ, just days after the singer passed away.

The event, which was scheduled before his death, brought hundreds of fans out to listen to music by local band Conch Republic, known for its covers of Buffett's music.

Members of the Bluegrass Parrothead Club attended the event, which included a toast to Buffett's life.

Buffett passed away on Friday night, according to a post from the 76-year-old singer's family.

His official obituary was posted to his website on Sunday, explaining he died after a four-year battle with Merkel Cell Skin Cancer. According to the Mayo Clinic, it is a "rare" disease that is usually found in older people.

Some of his biggest fans were in attendance, including Jamey Adams, sometimes known as "Jimmy Hat", who has attended 41 Buffett shows and met the singer twice.

He has the number 41 tattooed on his forearm and a hat made up of memorabilia from each of his shows.

"He may be gone but the friendships are going to last forever," Adams said on Sunday.

The Bluegrass Parrothead Club's motto is "party with a purpose". Rosi Holt, who founded the club in 1995, said the organization is dedicating to continuing Buffett's legacy of charity.

"We're gonna miss him, but we're gonna continue onward, that's for sure," Holt said.

The group has donated thousands to charities across Central Kentucky since its founding.

In the "Margaritaville" singer's honor, it encourages people to volunteer or donate to a Kentucky charity of their choice.