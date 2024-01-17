Central Kentucky shelters stretch past their normal limits to keep people warm

Warming centers and overnight shelters across Central Kentucky are expanding their services this week as frigid temperatures present extreme danger to those experiencing homelessness.

The city of Lexington's Homelessness Response System activated its Emergency Winter Weather Plan this week as temperatures dropped below freezing. The plan activates day and night shelters for all people.

It also allows shelters to expand their capacity to meet the needs of those who need places to stay.

One of the six organizations providing overnight emergency shelter is the Salvation Army, which services adult women and families with minor children.

"We are traditionally at capacity; however, under the Emergency Preparedness Plan, we are able to offer some additional beds and meals," said Kendall Anderson, community relations manager for the Salvation Army. "We are full, but that doesn't necessarily mean that we don't have room for one, two, ten more individuals on a temporary basis."

Beyond Fayette County, groups are working diligently to make sure people in more rural areas also have access to warmth during the winter weather.

The Jessamine County Homeless Coalition (JCHC) serves as a warming center and overnight shelter, providing meals and beds for those in need in the Nicholasville area.

"We don't want to see anybody out there being cold or hungry," said April McCubbins, director of operations at JCHC.

McCubbins said the shelter still has room to serve others who need a warm place to stay or to pop in for a meal.

"We're scrambling around trying to find the stuff that's gonna help keep people warm," she said.

JCHC is, however, in need of winter gear to keep up with demand, including hats and gloves.

Similar needs extend to Lexington shelters.

Last week, the temporary Hope Village emergency shelter reported an urgent need for blankets as people come in to escape the bitter cold. Donations can be brought directly to the Village, located on Loudon Ave. across from the Hope Center.

The Salvation Army will update its operation status on Facebook as the winter weather progresses. The Hanger Lodge Homeless Shelter is located at 736 W. Main Street in Lexington.

If you know of someone in Lexington who needs access to a shelter during the cold weather, the city asks you to contact the non-emergency number for Lexington police at (859) 258-3600.

For those in need of shelter in Jessamine County, the JCHC shelter is located at 218 Maple Street in Nicholasville.