'Champions for a Cause' benefits families displaced by fire

RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX 18) — Two weeks after a fire caused serious damage to units inside a Richmond apartment complex, a local bar hosted a fundraiser to benefit the five families that were displaced.

Brandi King, one of the organizers of the event at Champion's Sports Bar & Grill, said she was motivated to do something after she learned one of her friends was among those affected.

"If this were someone in my shoes," King said. "I'd want them to do the same thing for me."

On January 12, Richmond police said a man intentionally set a fire at the Richmond Manor Apartments after a domestic dispute. Logan Browning, 30, has pleaded not guilty to several charges, including arson and burglary.

17 children were among the people displaced by the fire.

"That's 17 lives that were displaced," Jessica Blankenship, one of the organizers of the event, said. "They had a normal childhood, they were going to school, and now they're having to worry about where they're going to live. And that just pulled my heartstrings."

Aptly called "Champions for a Cause," the event featured 12 musical acts. A silent auction was held at the same time. Organizers charged $10 as an admission fee.

King said she contacted management at Champion's shortly after finding out about the fire.

"[Music] is a way of coping," King said. "Every word to every lyric has a meaning to everybody. I'm hoping this gives something to them and a little calm through the storm."

Blankenship told LEX 18 Sunday night that the event raised $6,500. Overall, with previous donations, $12,500 had been raised for the five families affected by the fire, according to Blankenship.

"They are very humble and very appreciative," King said. "I've never seen a better group of families that are holding it together through all of this. They're strong."

Blankenship said most of the families are moving this week and are still in need of household items. To find out how you can donate, you can email kentuckycountrymusic@gmail.com.