Suspect arrested in connection with Richmond apartment barricade and fire

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Logan Browning was arrested following a standoff and fire at an apartment complex in Richmond over the weekend.

He is charged with burglary, robbery, arson, possession of handgun by convicted felon, assault, domestic violence (in the second degree), wanton endangerment-1st degree-police officer, wanton endangerment-1st degree, criminal mischief, 1st degree & parole violation (for felony off).

On Sunday, Richmond Police responded to a barricade situation and alleged arson at at the Richmond Manor Apartment complex on North Third Street.

Upon arrival, police learned that 30-year-old Logan Browning had barricaded himself inside one of the apartment units. Police said he was firing his weapon inside. It took police nearly four hours to get Browning out safely.

There were no fatalities, but a lot of damage done after the alleged arson at the apartment complex.

LEX 18

"We are very fortunate in this situation that the victims and the children were able to exit the residence,” said Assistant Chief B.J. O’Donnell with the Richmond police department. O’Donnell said the response by fire and police personnel was swift, as soon as they got the call on Saturday night.

