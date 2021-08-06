China keeps men's table tennis title once again

BRACKET

One of the least surprising results of the Tokyo Olympics was recorded Friday as China won the men's team table tennis gold medal.

China, which has won this event every time since its introduction in 2008, didn't lose any of the individual matchups through the four-round event, winning 3-0, 3-0, 3-0, 3-0.

In the final against Germany, Xu Xin and Ma Long opened with a sweep in doubles. Germany's Dimitrij Ovtcharov made the first singles match against Fan Zhendong interesting, winning the first and third sets before Fan closed it out in five.

Timo Boll, the 40-year-old German who has long been one of the best players in Europe, took the third set against Fan.

Earlier in the Games, Ma beat Fan in the men's singles final.

Earlier in the day, Japan beat South Korea 3-1 to take bronze.

