China's Ranxin Jiang and Wei Pang on Tuesday survived a stiff challenge from Vitalina Batsarashkina and Artem Chernousov of the Russian Olympic Committee, winning the Tokyo Olympics gold medal in the 10-meter mixed team air pistol finals at the Asaka Shooting Range.

It went down to the wire, too, with China breaking a 14-14 deadlock with its final turn at the target.

The bronze went to Ukraine's Olena Kostevych and Oleh Omelchuck, who defeated Zorana Arunovic and Damar Mikec of Slovakia, 16-12.