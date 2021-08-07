Chinese men top qualifiers for 10m platform diving final, Jordan Windle makes history for U.S.

SEMIFINALS DETAIL

Setting up what's sure to be a thrilling final in men's 10-meter platform diving at the Tokyo Olympics, China's Cao Yuan and Yang Jian earned the top two spots in Saturday's semifinals, with the ROC's Aleksandr Bondar, Great Britain's Tom Daley, ROC's Victor Minibaev and Aussie Cassiel Rousseau rounding out the top six moving on to the medal round at the Tokyo Aquatics Center.

U.S. diver Jordan Windle, 22 and the first-ever Olympic diver of Cambodian descent, placed ninth in the semis to advance. Born in Cambodia, he was abandoned at the age of one and placed in an orphanage in Chom Chao, where the nannies named him Pisey, which translates to "little darling" in English. When he was 18 months old, "Pisey" was adopted by Jerry Windle, a single gay man from Florida.

When he was seven years old, Jerry enrolled Jordan in the Fort Lauderdale Aquatics Fun Camp in Fort Lauderdale, where he was noticed by diving coach Tim O'Brien, son of Ron O'Brien, who coached four-time Olympic gold medalist and living legend Greg Louganis..

Fellow American Brandon Loschiavo, a 24-year-old from Huntington Beach, Calif., qualified for the finals just behind Windle, in 10th.