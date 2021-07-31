Chinese Taipei makes badminton history with men's doubles gold

Chinese Taipei needed just 34 minutes to make Olympic history in badminton on Saturday, dominating China in the men's doubles final to become the first unseeded team to win a gold medal.

Lee Yang and Wang Chi-Lin of came back from four points down in the first match to outlast China's Li Jun Hui and Liu Yu Chen 21-18. The Chinese Taipei men then cruised to a 21-12 in the second game to secure the gold.

The win gave Chinese Taipei its first-ever gold medal in Olympic badminton.

Malaysia wins men's doubles bronze

In the men’s bronze-medal match, Malaysia's Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik fell in their first game against Indonesia’s Mohammad Ahsan Hendra Setiawan 17-21 before storming back 21-17, 21-14 for the win.

