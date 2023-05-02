Watch Now
City council members briefed on Flock camera program after worries of intrusion

Photo courtesy of Flock Safety
Posted at 7:00 PM, May 02, 2023
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington Fayette Urban County Government members listened to nearly 45 minutes of discussion today about the city’s Flock safety security cameras. They’ve been in use for years, but as of late, some have worried about the level of intrusion they can provide and the location of where the more than 100 cameras have been placed.

Commander Matt Greathouse did most of the speaking explaining how the cameras are a vital tool in solving crime, while assisting other first responders too. Citing data from other cities that use the cameras, he noted Cobb County in Georgia, which in the last 23 months has solved 100 percent of its homicide cases thanks in large part to the Flock cameras.

Greathouse also said that while the cameras are recording at all times, they are not being watched 24/7. For a Flock video to be viewed, it would have to be following an incident. An officer would fill out a form to request the video file, and the division’s intelligence unit would review and approve that request.

As it pertains to the location of these cameras, and some believing they target certain neighborhoods, Chief Lawrence Weathers stepped to the podium to explain the rationale behind the plan.

“If you’re worried these areas are over-policed, those might be areas where people are over-victimized too,” he said. “If we’re going to police fairly and just, I think we need to take into account what the victims want as well. And I think that’s what we did with the whole program,” Chief Weathers continued.

Last month, Mayor Linda Gorton earmarked $150,000 in her annual budget to assist the police department with moving the Flock program to its next phase.

