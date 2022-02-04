City crews continue to treat Lexington roadways Friday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Roadway conditions worsened overnight, meaning travel may be challenging Friday morning and throughout the day.

Main roads are passable and slushy while side and neighborhood roads are slick this morning. Travel is only advised if necessary as more precipitation is expected to fall and road conditions may deteriorate.

Many schools and businesses are closed or operating on delays Friday because of the weather. Find a sampling of closings & delays here.

Between 8 p.m. Thursday night and 5 a.m. Friday morning, Lexington Police Department responded to the following:



Injury collisions: 2

Non-injury collisions: 3

Motorist assists: 4

Traffic hazards: 8

Wires down: 1

City offices that are not involved in weather response are closed Friday. Other closures for Friday include the Samuel Brown Health Center, the City Employee Pharmacy, the Lexington Family Care Center, Raven Run Nature Sanctuary, McConnell Springs, community centers, the Extended School Program (ESP), Artworks at the Carver School, the Pam Miller Downtown Arts Center, and City-owned golf courses and pro shops.

Waste Management has announced that no carts or dumpsters will be collected Friday because of the icy road conditions. Residents may leave their carts at the curb, though they are encouraged to keep them out of the street. Keeping carts off the roads will make it easier for crews clearing streets of ice and snow. A make-up day has not yet been identified. To receive text notifications when holidays or weather impact your collection day, text your collection day (e.g., TUESDAY) to 888777.

The Office of the Fayette County Sheriff has activated the Winter Care program.

For the most up-to-date list of closings, delays and cancelations, visit the City’s website at lexingtonky.gov/snowupdates.

City snow removal crews and contractors continue to work around the clock treating and clearing roadways per the City’s snow plan. Lexington’s Fleet Services division also remains open 24-hours in case snow removal equipment needs servicing.