City leaders hope new signage will address rolling stops in Versailles

VERSAILLES, Ky. (LEX 18) — In an effort to make intersections safer, the Versailles Police Department and city officials have installed new signage to remind motorists of a simple rule: Stop signs require coming to a complete stop.

Roughly 40 signs have been added to existing stop signs in problem intersections. The signs read: IT’S YOUR CHOICE! COMPLETE STOP FREE. ROLLING STOP $163.

The fine for rolling through a stop sign could amount to $163 in Kentucky.

Several locals who talked with LEX 18 on Monday agreed that intersections have become dangerous, and something should be done.

“I see a lot of people blowing through stop signs,” said Rebekkah Stephens, who grew up in Versailles.

Another longtime resident, George Smock, said, “I think that for a lot of people, it’s, ya know, 'The rules don't apply to me. I'm special, so I can do this.’”

Versailles Mayor Brian Traugott told LEX 18 that he got the idea for the signs from Southgate, Kentucky.

City leaders and locals alike hope the signs are beneficial in Versailles.

“I think it'll make them more aware and make them think about it more before blowing through the stop signs,” said Stephens.

“I think putting the amount you'll pay if you don't stop, that'll help,” said another local, Jake Thompson.

Not everyone is convinced the signs will be effective.

Fueling up at a gas station, student Mykal Gudger said, “If police officers are actually around, they'll be scared and stop, but if they're not, I feel like they'll still blow through it for sure.”

“I think 95% of the time it will not work,” said Doug Searcy. “There has to be a policeman on the spot to make it work.”

The signs were only installed last week, so time will tell if they make a difference.

According to Mayor Traugott, each sign costs around $30. If the signs offer any improvement at all, he feels it will have been worth it.

