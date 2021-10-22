City of Lexington, Fraternal Order of Police reach agreement on 4-year contract

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The City and the Fraternal Order of Police, have reached an agreement on a four-year contract.

The contract includes pay increases and a $5,000 bonus. It covers 597 Sergeant and Officer positions.

"We are investing in our police," says Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton in a statement. "We knew that recruiting was an issue and we knew that retention was an issue. We have to get them in the door and we have to keep them. So we focused on starting pay and pay to retain officers. We know that we needed to improve our competitiveness. We are competing with everyone in the country, basically."

The agreement also includes adding two civilians on the Internal Police Disciplinary Board, a change sought by the Commission on Racial Justice and Equality. Officials say it's a huge step forward in accountability and transparency.

"It's a big change," says Mayor Gorton. "This is a big step."

The contract must now be approved by the Urban County Council. It will get an initial vote next Tuesday.