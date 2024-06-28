City of Lexington implements Phase One Heat Plan due to heat index

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Due to the forecasted heat index this weekend, the City of Lexington has implemented Phase One of the Heat Plan for Friday, June 28, through Saturday, June 29.
According to a release, Phase One includes:
- LexTran will provide free rides to cooling stations for those experiencing homelessness.
- Outreach teams will distribute water throughout the community.
- Community centers, such as Dunbar, Kenwick, Castlewood, and Tates Creek, will be open and are available as cooling stations.
For more information, go to BeReadyHome - Be Ready Lexington.