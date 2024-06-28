City of Lexington implements Phase One Heat Plan due to heat index

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Due to the forecasted heat index this weekend, the City of Lexington has implemented Phase One of the Heat Plan for Friday, June 28, through Saturday, June 29.

According to a release, Phase One includes:



LexTran will provide free rides to cooling stations for those experiencing homelessness.

Outreach teams will distribute water throughout the community.

Community centers, such as Dunbar, Kenwick, Castlewood, and Tates Creek, will be open and are available as cooling stations.

For more information, go to BeReadyHome - Be Ready Lexington.