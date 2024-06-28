'The love of my life': U.S. Representative Thomas Massie shares news of wife's passing

(LEX 18) — U.S. Representative Thomas Massie shared the news on Friday morning of the passing of his wife, Rhonda.

Rep. Massie posted the following on X:

Yesterday my high school sweetheart, the love of my life for over 35 years, the loving mother of our 4 children, the smartest kindest woman I ever knew, my beautiful and wise queen forever, Rhonda went to Heaven. Thank you for your prayers for our family in this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/tTSWXeLCG0 — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) June 28, 2024

Kentucky House Speaker David Osborne released the following statement regarding the news:

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of Rhonda Massie. Rhonda was a beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, as well as a successful businesswoman and proud Kentuckian. In this difficult time, our thoughts and prayers are with her family. May they find comfort in cherished memories and the prayers that surround them.”



The Republican Party of Kentucky shared their condolences with the Congressman and his family:

“The Republican Party of Kentucky is shocked and deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Rhonda Massie. Rhonda was an amazing mother, wife, and Kentuckian. She touched all who knew her and will be deeply missed. We ask that you join us in praying for Congressman Massie and his family during this difficult time.”



Thomas Massie represents Kentucky's 4th Congressional District.