City of Lexington prepares roads with salt for the first winter storm of 2021

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington crews are preparing the streets for the first winter storm of the year, including using about 1,000 tons of salt in the coming days.

LEX 18

Rob Allen, Director of Streets and Roads in Lexington, says they feel good about their planning process, but it's about to be put to the test with our first big weather event of the season.

Crews have been able to pre-treat roads with brine. Allen says they started with neighborhood roads and are now working on major thoroughfares on Wednesday.

One thing he says they are continuing to watch closely is the forecasted frigid temperatures.

"The big deal on Friday is salt only works down to roughly 25 degrees," said Allen. "We use an additive with our salt that makes it effective down to 15 degrees. We may get temps in the single digits ... it doesn't mean the salt doesn't work, it just slows the reaction down."

Allen says a few of their snowplow drivers are out sick due to COVID-19, but they don't expect that to be a major issue this week.