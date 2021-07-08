City of Lexington seeking input on how to spend American Rescue Plan Act funding

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The City of Lexington is getting millions of dollars as part of the American Rescue Plan Act. Mayor Linda Gorton, Vice Mayor Steve Kay, and the members of the Urban County Council are hoping the public will help them decide how to spend it.

In all, Lexington will get $120 million.

The Councilmembers are seeking input in several different ways, including an online survey and public meetings.

City leaders will also be making appearances at neighborhood gatherings to talk with people and get ideas.

“We have put together a process that we believe gives everybody an opportunity to participate,” Kay said. “Now, we're calling on the community to bring us your ideas. This is about our city and our future. we need to hear from you.”

To have your voice heard Councilmembers will hold community meetings and distribute paper surveys between July 8 and August 27.

The Mayor plans to hold public hearings and town halls during the weeks of July 26, August 2, and August 9.

When looking at proposals, their top priorities are:

Projects that would have a direct impact on vulnerable populations, and projects that would help people most severely affected by the pandemic.

Budget-related projects, produce savings or increased revenue and are one-time projects that have no ongoing costs.

Lastly, listed as additional principles are projects that lead to economic opportunity, projects that have an impact on physical infrastructure, and projects that have an impact on social infrastructure.

All projects would also have to meet federal requirements.

To take part in the survey and submit your project, click here.