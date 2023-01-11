City of Lexington seeks volunteers for homeless count

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington's Office of Homelessness Prevention and Intervention is looking for volunteers to help with the city's annual count of homeless people living on Lexington's streets.

In February 2022, the city's "LexCount" found 715 people either in shelters or out on the street.

"We will see if we have more individuals that might, due to factors like the rental market and housing insecurity and job insecurity, might potentially be experiencing homelessness now versus in the past," said Jeff Herron, Lexington's homelessness prevention manager.

The 2023 LexCount will happen January 25 from 10:00 PM to 11:59 PM. Volunteers will head out in to the community to find out more about the people experiencing homelessness.

"How many individuals do we have in our system, versus families? How many individuals might be experiencing chronic homelessness? The prevalence of things like disabling conditions. That information is really vital to us, even though this is an initiative that is one night in the year, it has an impact throughout the year in terms of helping us to identify system gaps, engage in strategic planning, and also to pursue funding opportunities," Herron said.

They'll also take the opportunity to give those people things to help them through the season.

"Prepackaged snacks, hygiene products, hats, gloves, socks, anything that might be of use to a person who is in an unsheltered situation," Herron said.

To volunteer for the event, sign up here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSegLzJ94-QosJFe8tUgisEUNDdsPBQ8nDV2Zasy2aXuW2kDTw/viewform.