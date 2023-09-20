City of Winchester considers allowing packaged alcohol sales on Sundays

WINCHESTER, Ky. (LEX 18) — Winchester's board of commissioners passed a first reading of an amendment to allow the sale of packaged alcohol on Sundays.

People filled the commissioners' chamber on Tuesday evening to encourage the board to vote in favor of expanding sales.

As of now, alcohol can only be sold by-the-drink at restaurants and bars on Sundays. The change would allow stores to sell packaged alcohol seven days a week.

"We have Sunday by-the-drink and no Sunday package sales. So I thought, why not — if you're able to enjoy a drink at a bar, you should be able to get a drink at the store and be able to enjoy it," said commissioner Hannah Toole, who initially began the push.

Proponents of the change argue it would bring economic benefit to the city, as cities around Winchester, including Lexington, Paris, Mount Sterling and Richmond, all see liquor on Sundays.

"People coming through town, they often stop, and I think that we would definitely have more business," said Rebecca Murphy, co-owner of Murf's Bypass Liquors in Winchester. She compared the current rules to the days of Prohibition.

The board voted 3-2 in favor of the change. It will now go to a second reading at the next meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 3.

Mayor JoEllen Reed and commissioner Shannon Cox voted in opposition to the amendment.

"I don't want to be like Lexington. I live here because I don't want to be like Lexington," Cox said of the argument that Winchester is falling behind neighboring cities.

"My whole opinion of this is that it's just not the right thing for this community," said Reed.

Winchester police chief, James Hall, was also asked to speak at Tuesday's meeting. He said the department would not weigh in on the issue and plans to enforce either decision made by the city.