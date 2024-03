The Clark County Coroner's Office has identified the person killed in an ambulance crash Sunday on Mountain Parkway.

According to Coroner Neal Oliver, 66-year-old Deborah Akers was pronounced dead at Clark Regional Medical Center after injuries sustained from the crash.

The coroner also says that Akers was the patient who was being transported from Pikeville to UKMC before the accident.

The Clark County Sheriff's Office and the coroner are investigating the crash.