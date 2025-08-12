Clark County schools inspect, prepare buses for first day of classes

CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — As K-12 students in Clark County get ready to head back to school, their bus drivers have been busy preparing for the first day of classes, too.

"We do brakes tests, lights tests, and make sure the lights are all working," said Brandon Stull, county bus inspector.

He's a former school bus driver who now helps inspect the district's fleet of 60 buses.

"We look for any leaks," Stull said as he made his way around the county garage making sure all the tires were in good shape.

Tuesday morning, all the buses did dry runs on their scheduled routes.

"We have to make sure every driver knows where they're going, which stops they're supposed to be making," said Director of Logistics and Student Support Services Daren Snell,

The buses drive a combined 3,000 miles a day carrying the most precious cargo - approximately 3,600 students.

Snell admits there's always some first day glitches but he's hopeful they won't be too bad.

"Just be patient, we know we're going to have some issues, hopefully they're minor issues," said Snell. "We'll be a little later tomorrow - but we'll constantly work on it and get it to where we need to be."