Classmates remember Madison Central student killed in crash

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX18) — Two days after 17-year-old Eddie Tribble was killed in a Madison County crash, his friends and classmates honored him on what would have been his 18th birthday.

On Tuesday afternoon, Tribble and another person were in a pickup truck that flipped over along Oakley Wells Road. Tribble was killed in the crash. The other person, police said, had non-life-threatening injuries.

Thursday evening, classmates gathered with balloons in a parking lot at Madison Central High School.

"I feel like a lot of people are devastated," said his friend, Tristan Webb.

Friends released 18 balloons. Each had message written on them.

"You'd just think he was the funniest guy that you'd ever met," Webb said. "If you were upset or sad, you'd walk in the room and just seeing him, you know, you'd smile. He'd give you a smile and he'd crack a few jokes. He was just there for you at all times,"

Webb said Tribble was always thinking of his family.

"Honestly, he just wanted to make his mom and dad proud of him. If there was anything he could have done to make his mom and dad proud, that's what he would have done," Webb said.