Clays Ferry Bridge: Road work around the clock, alternate route suggested

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The road work on Clays Ferry Bridge on Interstate-75 southbound will now be set for around the clock.

The project is expected to last until Thursday, October 7.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) suggests the alternate route of Interstate 64 to KY 627 to bypass the work zone.

This bridge deck overlay project will be in between mile markers 97.541 and 97.703. Two lanes will remain open and two lanes will be closed in each direction for the duration of the project.

The speed limit will be reduced to 55 miles per hour with double fines in effect.

This project was awarded to M&M Services on May 21 in the amount of $4,451,122.81

