'Clean Slate': Program returns to offer a second chance

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — When protests were taking over Lexington on a nightly basis during the summer of 2020 following the deaths of George Floyd in Minneapolis and Breonna Taylor in Louisville, faith leaders in the vicinity demanded change. What we saw inside the Central Bank Center today is part of what they had in mind.

For the third time, the city held its Clean Slate Conference and Clinic, which helps minor criminal offenders navigate the process of expunging their records while working with them on re-entering society, the job market, and housing options, if needed.

“It is our job as an employer to get out there and say, ‘Hey, it’s okay, you get a do-over,’” said employment recruiter Juwanna Phillips.

Phillips then gave an example of a young man her company hired as a material handler. She said he’s now an operation manager earning a good wage. He was a beneficiary of being offered a second chance while having his record cleared.

“There are some studies that show that once a person has had an expungement, their pay goes up by 25%,” said Tiffany Brown, the city’s Equity & Implementation Officer.

“Some anecdotal testimonials we’ve had from employers is that folks that are coming in with a justice-involved past, they are really hard workers,” Brown said before mentioning how this program helps reduce the recidivism rate, too.

And then seeing more people not only avoiding trouble but thriving when given a second chance makes it all worth the effort.

“It’s a victory for both MPW (her company) and the employee. Once we see that light goes off, it makes us so proud to be a part of it,” Phillips said.