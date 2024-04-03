Clean up begins in Chevy Chase

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Fontaine Road was the scene of a major cleanup effort Tuesday after heavy winds brought down mature trees and power lines.

One of the people helping clear debris and make room for utility crews was Thomas Forsyth, who owns Mother Nature Co. He and his business partner Brandon Nichols were clearing a massive tree off a car for free.

LEX 18

Forsyth was there Tuesday morning when the tree fell on the car with a man inside, who fortunately survived.

"I was glad to be able to talk to him because he's lucky to be alive," he said.

KU linemen were also on the street, working to restore power. KU says to give crews space so everyone can stay safe.