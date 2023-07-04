Cleanup underway in storm-battered southern Lexington neighborhoods

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Cleanup in southern Lexington neighborhoods is underway after Sunday's storms tore down trees and left thousands without power.

Monday afternoon, neighbors helped each other as they faced fallen trees, broken branches and in some cases, damaged cars and homes.

Two trees collapsed on Paige Shafer's house on Sunday afternoon while she was at work.

Shafer and her parents spent all Sunday evening and all day Monday working to clear debris from the front yard.

"I've got a beautiful new skylight I wasn't anticipating," Shafer said. "I don't think it's really hit me yet to be quite honest."

Walker Webb and his neighbors along Elk Lake Drive also faced several fallen trees and limbs on Sunday afternoon.

As of late Monday afternoon, Webb was also left without power.

"No fan, no air conditioning, I can't even get into my garage door open to get the tools that I need. That's the only thing that bothers me," he said.

Multiple parks in the area, including Jacobson Park, Tates Creek Golf Course and Raven Run Nature Sanctuary remained closed on Monday after the severe weather.

The city of Lexington is offering multiple options for residents to dispose of storm debris.

The Old Frankfort Pike Landfill will be offering free disposal July 5 to July 7 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Haley Pike Landfill will be offering free disposal through July 14 on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.