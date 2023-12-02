Climbing group aims to open doors for young climbers

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A group of people in Lexington spent the evening embracing a brand new experience. Kids in the Big Brothers Big Sisters program, along with their mentors, got a taste of rock climbing through a program that aims to open doors to new people.

The program is called Climb L8. The Red River Gorge Climbers Coalition puts it on every few weeks at LEF Climbing in Lexington to bring in people who might not otherwise have a chance due to things like systemic barriers, financial resources, or lack of mentorship. Tonight, there's a big group from Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Bluegrass.

Tanasia Player is a "little sister" in the program.

"I'm glad that I'm in the program so I have a big sister to look up to," she said.

Tanasia was nervous about heights, but glad she tackled the challenge.

"I feel really joyful," she said.

Tanasia's "big sister" of two years is Lilly Dulley-French. She was new to climbing as well.

"Even when I'm having a difficult moment, she's jumping in to support me how I do for her," Dulley-French said.

She says nights like this are so important for kids still finding their way.

"I think it's going to become a more regular thing and I think it'll give kids a chance to learn how to do this new skill and hone in on it when they wouldn't have had a chance before," Dulley French said.

She's hoping this program just keeps on climbing. To learn more about the Climb L8 program, visit the Red River Gorge Climbers Coalition website.