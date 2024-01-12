Cold weather tips for kids: limited exposure, dry clothing are key

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — With arctic air just a few days away, it’s important to remember that kids can be just as susceptible to the dangers of extreme cold as they are when it comes to prolonged exposure to intense heat.

“Kids have, overall, less body fat than adults, so their ability to maintain their body temperature and retain heat is much less than that of an adult,” said Dr. Alexis Leudke, an emergency pediatric physician with UK.

Dr. Leudke said allowing the kids some time to play in the snow is okay, but keeping an eye on how much time they spend outside when it’s bitterly cold is important. So is making sure their clothing stays dry.

“Especially with gloves and socks on, when those get wet,” Dr. Leudke said.

She also said “rewarming” is critical for warding off frostbite, but if a child experiences severe pain or discoloration is visible, she’d recommend visiting the emergency room.

“Be mindful of how long they’re outside and make sure they come in to get warm and remove wet clothing,” Dr. Leudke added.

Parents or anyone driving a child who still requires a car seat should also know to remove those puffy jackets. Wearing those while strapped into the car seat will restrain the coat, but not necessarily the kid.