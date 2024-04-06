Shareholders cheer for group-owned horse in Blue Grass Stakes

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Horse ownership doesn’t have to be expensive or reserved only for wealthy people. At least, that’s what MyRaceHorse hopes to communicate.

MyRaceHorse allows anyone to get a start in racehorse ownership by purchasing shares of ownerships of racehorses.

“Traditionally, it’s the sport of kings,” said Paige Marcinek, who works for MyRaceHorse. “It’s not really accessible to people unless you’re a millionaire or billionaire.”

Marcinek joined the group in 2019. “I was like, this is the most amazing concept I have heard in a really long time,” she said. “Horse racing needs this, we need to bring more people into this sport."

The goals of horse ownership go far beyond simply growing numbers and stakeholders. MyRaceHorse hopes to involve its owners in the competition, giving them a chance to feel the emotions and have immersive, authentic owner experiences.

“It doesn’t matter what race it is,” Marcinek said, “but standing next to other owners and watching your horse come down the stretch, and just seeing it pass other horses or be the first one to cross the finish line, and just the excitement and raw emotions that come with that, it’s just amazing.”

One of the part-owners, Melissa Gray from Atlanta, added her favorite part is “watching your horse compete. It’s just, you know, you want him to win so much, but even if they don’t win, just the fact that that’s your horse out there on the track.”

MyRaceHorse really took off after winning the Kentucky Derby with Authentic in 2020.

“This is going to sound wild, but honestly it’s brought me to tears so many times,” Marcinek said. “I can just remember going back and hearing the stories of our owners with that horse, and this is just one horse, but with that horse, that they were going through chemo and he helped, the updates and the content and the races helped get them through chemo.”

Today, investors gathered to see Seize the Grey, who has 2,000 investors at $127 per person.

Seize the Grey had an opportunity to qualify for the Kentucky Derby if he earned enough points in the Blue Grass Stakes. He did not secure that spot today, though, as he finished outside the top 5.