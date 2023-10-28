Comes in layers: Former WLEX employee cherishes recipe swapping with Sue Wylie

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A memorable story can come with many layers.

This story starts in Tim Weldon's kitchen.

"I've made it dozens of times, it's my favorite chicken recipe I make," Weldon said.

Does the name Tim Weldon ring a bell? You've never eaten in his restaurant -- and that's because he doesn't have one.

Weldon was a reporter at WLEX from 1982-2000. He served the station's Frankfort bureau.

"I couldn't believe when I heard about Sue (Wylie)," Weldon said. "Still can't believe it."

Wylie passed away earlier this week. In a newsroom, we often see each other more than our own families.

"When you have holidays spent with your colleagues I mean that points to how much family they are," Weldon said.

Do you have those binders stuffed with family recipes? Some from e-mails or even handwritten notes?

"We were foodies and we shared recipes back and forth," Weldon recalled about his friendship with Wylie.

There's a recipe in Weldon's personal cookbook from Wylie. In part, it calls for four chicken breast halves, and the sauce calls for half a cup of orange juice and some soy sauce.

"You know, Sue could be feisty," Weldon said with a smile. "But she could also be funny and sweet and charming and loving. And this recipe has layers. It has sweetness, it has a savory component."

This was in the note writing days. No text or e-mail -- just a note in Weldon's newsroom mailbox.

"Obviously that note meant so much to me because 30 years later, I still have it," Weldon said.

Thirty years ago, Wylie gave Weldon a recipe for "Alice Toklas Chicken." Now, this story and dish is garnished with the final layer.

"I will never call this is Alice Toklas Chicken again," Weldon said. "This is Sue Wylie Chicken."