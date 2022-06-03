Comic book writer working to preserve memory of Lexington siblings

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Lexington comic book and graphic novel writer is working on a project to honor 13-year-old Deon and five-year-old Skyler Williams, the siblings who were killed in Lexington in May. Their mother has been charged with murder.

"He should still be here. Skyler should still be here. It hurts that they're not here," said Shawn Pryor.

Pryor has a day job, but he's working toward a career as a graphic novel writer and helping kids learn more about it through a program at Winburn Middle School.

"They wanted to learn about comics. They wanted to write about superheroes. They wanted to talk about manga. They wanted to talk about anime. They wanted to learn about this process," Pryor said. "We can share our experiences, help them grow, but at the same time, they help us grow, too. That's where I met Deon."

He said Deon had a big imagination and he loved to draw comics.

"He really liked dragons. He thought dragons were really cool," Pryor said.

Pryor wants Deon's creativity to be his legacy. He's started a fundraiser to create a tribute to Deon and Skyler that'll help kids at Winburn Middle School discover their own passions.

"We'll buy graphic novels, art supplies, manga, and get ready for school in the fall," he said.

It will all be in a special section in the library called "Deon and Skyler's Corner."

"I just want to show these kids that we do care about them, that we definitely cared about Deon, that we cared about Skyler, and this tribute is in their memory to let everybody know we've never forgotten," Pryor said.

Pryor has already raised plenty more than he expected and he hopes it'll go a long way toward honoring Deon and Skyler's memory.

"We can still share Deon's spirit with those kids. That's what we're going to do. That's what I'm going to do," Pryor said.

If you would like to donate to the fund click here.