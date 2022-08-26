Commerce Lexington awards domestic violence shelter among top small businesses of the year

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Commerce Lexington capped off a week-long celebration for Lexington’s small business community on Friday. Gathered at the Campbell House Lexington, the award-winning businesses totaled 89 years of service to central Kentucky.

Earning the title of non-profit community impact award was Green House 17, Kentucky’s designated provider for domestic violence services.

Situated on 40 acres of rural Fayette County, Green House 17 provides an escape for those in domestic violence situations.

“There’s plenty of room for children to play and run and for survivors to begin their new journey as they move from crisis to self-sufficiency,” said Executive Director Darlene Thomas.

Because their facility is located off the beaten path, Green House 17’s impacts aren’t always visible to the general public.

“It is a daily task,” said Thomas. “We show up every day to meet the needs of survivors, that’s our job.”

Operating an emergency shelter, offering counseling, transportation, legal advocacy, and a 24-hour hotline are just some of the ways Green House 17 supports Kentucky's domestic violence survivors.

The work is relentless but rewarding. At Commerce Lexington’s Salute to Small Business celebration, Green House 17 took center stage as top non-profit.

According to Thomas, it’s not the accolades or applause that motivates them, but she’s grateful to the business community for highlighting the work of her team members.

“We try to wrap survivors in love and care and opportunities and choices and options, but they wrap us as well in the opportunity to know that we belong to something bigger than ourselves and that we’re all in this together,” said Thomas.

Also awarded at the luncheon was VOLO Careers International in the minority business category, Megan Brooks with Astral for the entrepreneur category, Highbridge Springs Water for business success, and 2022 Commerce Lexington Small Business of the Year.