Commerce Lexington hosts Gov. candidates at public policy luncheons ahead of election

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — More than 200 Lexington business and local leaders took a lunch break at the Campbell House on Wednesday for an opportunity to talk public policy ahead of the November election.

Commerce Lexington hosted the event in a series highlighting Kentucky Governor candidates. In August, republican nominee Daniel Cameron headlined the event. On Wednesday, incumbent Andy Beshear took the stage.

“It’s a great opportunity for us to have a dialogue with them about what our needs are,” said Bob Quick, president and CEO of Commerce Lexington.

In the room sat entrepreneurs, superintendents, city council members, judge executives, and many other pillars of the community. According to Quick, economic development was at the top of many people's minds.

“Economic development is always key, of course. Right now, as we’re growing jobs in the Commonwealth, which is great, we’re asking how do we balance the talent, workforce initiative, shortage, challenges…making sure we’re taking care of our existing companies, existing businesses, as well as those new jobs that are coming. So, we have to figure out how it can all coexist,” said Quick.

On Wednesday, Beshear touted a track record of economic growth, saying, “When we have the three best years of economic development back to back to back, we have an ability to change everything.”

Cameron pitched the promise of a better economy under his watch in August.

“I’m running for Governor to be that partner, to be that person to accelerate what’s working, to fix the challenges we’ve seen over the last four years, to help the business community grow for the next generation,” said Cameron.

As Lexington’s business community combs through each candidate’s promises, they’ll look to plans for education, transportation, public safety, and taxation – the many facets impacting the state’s economy.

“We are in an incredibly talented and effective state, and we just gotta make sure we don’t fall asleep at the switch,” said Quick. “Gotta make sure we’re always out there pushing ourselves to get out of our comfort zones and do the things we need for the generations to come.”

