Commonwealth of Kentucky petitions for change of venue for Shawn 'Mickey' Stines trial

(LEX 18) — The Commonwealth of Kentucky has filed a "petition for change of venue" in the trial of Shawn "Mickey" Stines, who is indicted for the murder of Letcher County Judge Kevin Mullins.

In the petition, the Commonwealth states that "KRS 452.210 requires a circuit judge to move the trial of a criminal action to an 'adjacent county' if it appears the defendant or the state will not receive a 'fair trial in the county where the prosecution is pending."

According to the petition, the Commonwealth notes that "the preconceived opinions as to the character and ability of these two men [Stines and Mullins] is likely to irreconcilably prejudice both the Commonwealth and the Defendant if this trial takes place in Letcher County."

In addition, the Commonwealth details that "the pre-trial and ongoing publicity surrounding this case has aroused the public... in a way in which a fair and impartial trial held in counties surrounding Letcher County would be unlikely."