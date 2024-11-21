Former Letcher County sheriff indicted for murder of district judge

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — According to a press release from the Office of Attorney General Russell Coleman, former Letcher County Sheriff Shawn "Mickey" Stines was indicted on Thursday for murder of a public official.

According to the indictment, 43-year-old Stines shot and killed Letcher County District County Judge Kevin Mullins on September 19, 2024.

Kentucky State Police originally responded to the September shooting around 3 p.m., where they found Mullins with multiple gunshot wounds. Stines was later taken into custody.

First elected to the position in 2018, Stines previously served as a bailiff fro the Letcher County District Court. Stines later retired from the position following the shooting.

Stines' arraignment is scheduled for November 25.

