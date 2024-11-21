Watch Now
NewsCovering Kentucky

Actions

Former Letcher County sheriff indicted for murder of district judge

lectchercounty.png
Leslie County Jail
lectchercounty.png
Posted
and last updated

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — According to a press release from the Office of Attorney General Russell Coleman, former Letcher County Sheriff Shawn "Mickey" Stines was indicted on Thursday for murder of a public official.

According to the indictment, 43-year-old Stines shot and killed Letcher County District County Judge Kevin Mullins on September 19, 2024.

Kentucky State Police originally responded to the September shooting around 3 p.m., where they found Mullins with multiple gunshot wounds. Stines was later taken into custody.

First elected to the position in 2018, Stines previously served as a bailiff fro the Letcher County District Court. Stines later retired from the position following the shooting.

Stines' arraignment is scheduled for November 25.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18