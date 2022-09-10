Commonwealth's attorney takes the stand for first time, denies ever abusing power

A Kentucky commonwealth's attorney, who has been facing questions about a series of Facebook messages that appear to show him offering court favors in exchange for nude photos and videos, defended himself at a five-hour long evidentiary hearing Friday. When asked by his attorney if he had ever abused his power as commonwealth's attorney, Ronnie Goldy said, "Never."

When shown multiple images of the messages and asked if he recognized them, Goldy repeatedly said, "I can't tell you whether these are mine or not, they didn't come from me so I don't know."

Jane Herrick, Chief Bar Counsel for the Kentucky Bar Association pointed out how Goldy could remember certain case numbers and phone calls from several years ago but not recall the many text messages between him and Misty Helton.

The 28-year-old remembered the context of the messages saying, "He always wanted me to pay up, sexual favors.... He always felt like I was always in debt to him — I never was equal I always owed him."

Goldy's attorney told the judge Goldy never solicited any item from Helton.

The inquiry commission has asked the Kentucky Supreme Court to temporarily suspend Goldy from practicing law. The judge over Friday's hearing has 30 days to send her recommendation to the court.