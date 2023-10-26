Community donates thousands to Lexington youth baseball league after fundraising debacle

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — After a local youth baseball league spoke out about thousands of dollars of funding that had been delayed after a fundraiser with the Lexington Counter Clocks, community members began pitching in to donate.

According to the Northern Cal Ripken Baseball League in Lexington, people across Kentucky have donated more than $6,000 in just over two weeks.

The donations come after earlier this month, Northern Baseball president Justin Wiese took to social media to address his concerns over thousands of dollars in funding the league is missing.

"It took taking it to this level to reach a resolution that will make us whole, so to speak," Wiese said.

The delayed money was part of an annual fundraiser many youth leagues participate in across Central Kentucky. Teams pay to reserve a large group of tickets, and in return, the Counter Clocks present a check to the leagues for the cost of the tickets, plus additional sponsorship money.

According to Wiese, Northern Baseball paid over $4,000 for tickets to a game in late April. On game day, the president and general manager of the Counter Clocks, Justin Ferrarella, presented the team with a ceremonial check of $6,500, according to a video shared by Wiese.

Nearly six months later, that money, which serves as crucial annual funding for the league, had still not been received.

Following Wiese's social media post, the team notified Wiese that he would receive a $1,000 good faith check, with the rest of the money coming within 60 days.

The league is comprised of many players who need financial assistance to play. Wiese said about 42% are on some sort of scholarship for fees and gear.

"Those kids that really need it, you try to help them out," he said.

He added that the league is incredibly grateful for donors' help. The extra money will be used to improve the field and keep baseball accessible to kids who need financial assistance.

If anything, Wiese added, it's another lesson in overcoming challenges.

"That's why I love the game of baseball. You have to learn how to deal with adversity," he said.