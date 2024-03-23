Community hosts Eli Hill Invitation to honor Corbin boy's legacy

CORBIN, Ky. (LEX 18) — One year ago this week, a Corbin family lost their little boy in a freak accident. Since, then, they've found ways to honor him, doing acts of kindness in his name. This weekend, there's an entire baseball tournament in his honor - something his family says he would have loved.

"It's been non-stop support we have had. This community has just wrapped its arms around us and it's just been amazing," said Adam Hill, the father of eight-year-old Eli Hill.

Several of the local high school baseball teams are playing in the Eli Hill Invitational, a tournament honoring Eli. He died when a basketball backboard fell on him last March. His parents, Ashley and Adam, say Eli loved baseball.

"Eli looked up to these high school baseball players like they were professional baseball players, so he would be so pumped right now," said Ashley Hill, Eli's mother.

The Hills said Eli was a kind kid. He always wanted to do things for others, so in the year since his death, they created the Eli Hill Foundation, raising money for acts of kindness in his name.

"We started with a simple goal, that was to just spread kindness. Through that, we've been able to work with other non-profits, one of which is Corbin Backpack Club, that gives backpacks to send home to kids in need of extra food over the weekend," Adam said.

The Eli Hill Invitational will be held on Friday and Saturday, raising money for the foundation to do even more. There will be plenty of baseball action and family activities at the Corbin High School baseball field. Eli's big sister, Allie, said this event shows just how much the whole community cares.

"He didn't know how many people really loved him and I think he would be very shocked to know," Allie said.

And, his mom says, they'll do everything they can to keep it that way.

"We just never, ever want his name to be forgotten," Ashley said.

The Eli Hill Invitational continues Saturday starting at noon at the Corbin High School baseball field.

