Community raises money to support victims of Lexington house fire

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Lexington family is displaced after a house fire on Saturday afternoon, and community members are stepping up to help them with the expenses.

Crews responded to the Nguyen family house on Sunday afternoon on Jane Briggs Lane.

According to Cameron Nguyen, son of the homeowners, investigators believed the fire began in the basement before engulfing the back half of the home.

"We were just sitting there in the grass, not knowing what was going on," Nguyen said.

Nguyen said the family has lived at the home for about two decades.

The family is currently staying in a hotel as they wait for more from their insurance company.

A family friend launched aGoFundMe for the Nguyen family, and as of Tuesday night, it has raised nearly $15,000.

Nguyen said his family is incredibly grateful for the support they've received from neighbors and friends.

Across the street, neighbor Paul Burns said the neighborhood started thinking of ways to help the family right after the fire.

"Immediately, everybody wanted to do something and that is a great, great way to care, is to make sure they get back on their feet as soon as possible," Burns said.

He encouraged others to pitch in and help the family if they can.

For now, Cameron Nguyen is thinking of all of the memories his parents lost in the fire.

"They lived here, they worked their whole lives to get this house," he said.

You can find the GoFundMe to support the Nguyen family here.