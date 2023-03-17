Community rallies around Woodford County in historic Sweet 16 run

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Not since 1986 has the Woodford County boys’ basketball team reached the state tournament. Now the Yellow Jackets are 32 minutes from playing for the state title.

“Those are my boys! I’m their guidance counselor and those are my boys,” exclaimed Kristen Johnson moments after Woodford County put the finishing touches on a quarterfinal round win over Elizabethtown on Friday at Rupp Arena.

The boys were led by Jasper Johnson, the son of the school’s athletics director and head football coach, Dennis Johnson.

“Probably at the end of January, beginning of February, they started to figure a little bit of things out,” Johnson said of the team’s maturation process during the season.

Johnson has built a solid athletic program at Woodford County High School. He deserves a lot of the credit, but won’t take any.

“All the guys who’ve been around helped me envision things for Woodford County and they’ve come to fruition. It’s a credit to a lot of people,” Johnson said.

Loud at Rupp. Clutch FT shooting by Woodford Co. They lead 48-44 with 2:53 to go and a 1&1 after this timeout. @LEX18News pic.twitter.com/1d4dXObE4M — Michael Berk (@LEX18_Michael) March 17, 2023

County residents have been galvanized by this historic run, and they will be back for Saturday’s semi-final.

“We have a good community, so we’re excited,” Johnson said.

The Yellow Jackets will play at 11 a.m. Saturday against Warren Central, which beat Ashland.