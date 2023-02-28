Construction begins on new home after eastern Kentucky floods

WHITESBURG, Ky. (LEX 18) — An eastern Kentucky couple got a nice gift today when Governor Andy Beshear dropped by to help break ground for their new home.

This comes less than a year after they lost everything in devastating flooding.

Corey Bailiff will be building a home on this site using his hand. But the real work will be done with his heart.

"During early stages of the flood, we were trying to go out and give supplies out, food for people that needed it, water... whatever they needed, we tried to make sure they could have," said Bailiff.

Corey's mother-in-law lost everything in last summer's floods. So did Rulah Adams' parents.

"It means everything. They didn't have anywhere to stay and no way to build back," said Adams.

Today, Governor Andy Beshear made the hours-long drive from Frankfort to Letcher County to help break ground on a new home for Mr. and Mrs. Adams. Much of the money was from the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund.

"We are not going to rest until we have new land and better land for every county that was impacted. It'll be years before things are back to normal in this region. It's one family at a time. And it's one home at a time. But it's thousands of people standing together to make it possible," said Governor Beshear.