Construction worker killed in Jackson County accident, KSP investigating

JACKSON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police are investigating after they say a construction worker was killed in an accident on Tuesday just before 11:15 a.m. in Jackson County.

According to KSP, they received a call from the McKee Police Department requesting assistance with the investigation.

Officials say the accident happened on KY-587 at Jackson County Middle School, and an initial investigation revealed that 48-year-old James D. Anderson was unloading storm drain tiles from a low-boy equipment trailer when he fell off and struck the ground.

Jackson County Emergency Services transported Anderson to St. Joe's Hospital in London, where life-saving measures were performed but unsuccessful.

He succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced by the Laurel County Coroner's Office.

KSP says that foul play is not suspected, but this is an ongoing investigation.