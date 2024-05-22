KSP investigating deadly motorcycle crash in Nelson County

NELSON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash that happened in Nelson County on Tuesday just after 2:00 p.m.

According to KSP, the crash occurred on Bluegrass Parkway near mile marker 34.

KSP says an initial investigation reveals that 58-year-old Kevin Long of Oklahoma was operating a 2023 BMW R1250 motorcycle and traveling eastbound when for unknown reasons exited the roadway and was ejected from the bike.

Long was pronounced dead at the scene by the Nelson County Coroner's Office.

This is an ongoing investigation.