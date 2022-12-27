Consumer reports: Returns up 57% over 2021

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentuckians who received a gift they don't want will need to act fast to return it. 60% of companies have adjusted their return policies this year.

Some stores are shortening their return windows, while others are charging a restocking fee or asking shoppers to ship products back on their own dime.

Shopping experts say make sure to return or exchange an item as soon as possible to avoid missing a deadline. While many companies extend the return date during the holidays, a 30-day window is now typical.

Shoppers should also try to bring items back to an actual store since most retailers don't charge a fee for in-person returns.

Despite changing rules, consumers are expected to return more than $1.4 billion in holiday hauls this season, a 57% jump over 2021.

But some shoppers told LEX 18 they'd rather just keep a gift if returning items becomes too difficult.

"If it's too much of a hassle, I'd rather keep it than go through the process of returning it," said Kimberly Combs, who was returning a comforter to Kohl's.

"I'm the same way," said Lucy Ayers. "I just say, 'That's okay. I'll keep it.'"

Kohl's is one store that's requiring customers to pay shipping costs on returns, but we saw lots of people in the parking lot bringing back items in person.