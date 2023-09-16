Corbin High School commemorates passing of Coach Roy Kidd

CORBIN, Ky. (LEX 18) — As the Corbin High School Redhounds prepared to kick off against the Frederick Douglass High School Broncos, thousands of people honored Roy Kidd, the coaching legend who got his start here.

"He was a good coach. He kept good people around him. The players, we all respected him. You never had no trouble playing for him, very little," said William Hammons, who played under Kidd at Eastern Kentucky University. "He was just a great coach."

Kidd died Tuesday at the age of 91. He coached EKU from 1964 to 2002, winning two national Division I-AA championships, two runner-up finishes, 16 Ohio Valley Conference titles, and 314 wins. Kidd is a member of the College Football Hall of Fame.

"He was a person that went out of his way for everybody. All the players loved him," said Richie Francioni, who also played for Kidd at EKU.

Thousands of people came back to Corbin High School tonight for their game against Frederick Douglass to pay tribute to Coach Kidd. Before the Redhounds and Broncos kicked off this evening, there was a moment of silence for that Corbin grad who made such an impact over all those years since he played here.

"He was a mentor. He was an example. He was stern when he needed to be and he cared when he should. He was a fantastic person, a fantastic person," Francioni said. "He made Eastern what it was,"

