1,028 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Kentucky on Wednesday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — On Wednesday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced that 1,028 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Kentucky. Of the 1,028 new cases, 300 are from Monday and Tuesday, but could not be confirmed and announced until today due to a technical issue on the reporting platform. After the removal of duplicates, the 1,028 new cases brings Kentucky's COVID-19 case total to 430,860.

“Today’s case report reminds us that even though we’ve come so far in the fight against COVID-19, this isn’t over yet,” said Gov. Beshear in a press release. “Please, if you’re 16 or older, get vaccinated. Keep masking up in public spaces even if you have been vaccinated. None of us want to throw away our progress.”

The positivity rate in Kentucky remains under 3%. Wednesday's positivity rate was just 2.87%.

Gov. Beshear also announced 10 new coronavirus-related deaths, along with an additional four deaths due to an audit, bringing Kentucky's coronavirus-related death total to 6,198.

As of Wednesday, 383 Kentuckians are hospitalized for coronavirus-related reasons, 112 of which are in the ICU and 66 of which are on a ventilator. At least 50,122 Kentuckians have recovered from COVID-19.