231 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Kentucky on Monday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — During his Monday press conference, Gov. Andy Beshear announced that 231 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Kentucky.

Of the 231 new cases, 168 are 49 or younger.

"This is a statistic we are going to start talking about because this virus is now hitting people 49 or younger at a much higher rate than it did before and it is causing much more significant issues in that population," Gov. Beshear said of those 49 or younger.

Gov. Beshear also announced four new coronavirus-related deaths, along with an additional five deaths from an audit, bringing Kentucky's coronavirus-related death total to 6,347.