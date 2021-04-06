344 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Kentucky on Tuesday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — On Tuesday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced that 344 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Kentucky. After the removal of duplicates, the 344 new cases brings Kentucky's COVID-19 case total to 429,841.

The positivity rate appears to be comfortably back under 3%. Tuesday's positivity rate was 2.89%.

“If you haven’t gotten your COVID-19 vaccine yet, look at our list of where you can get your shot of hope this week, at vaccinemap.ky.gov,” said Gov. Beshear. “If you’ve already been vaccinated, reach out to one friend or family member who is still trying to get signed up and see if you can help them. This is an all-hands-on-deck effort. We are in a race against harmful COVID-19 variants that could threaten the progress we’ve all sacrificed so much to achieve.”

Gov. Beshear also announced 7 new coronavirus-related deaths, along with an additional six deaths from an audit, bringing Kentucky's coronavirus-related death total to 6,184

As of Tuesday, 376 Kentuckians are hospitalized for coronavirus-related reasons, 116 of which are in the ICU and 57 of which are on a ventilator. At least 50,061 Kentuckians have recovered from COVID-19.