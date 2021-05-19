588 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Kentucky on Wednesday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — On Wednesday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced that 588 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Kentucky. After the removal of duplicates, the 588 new cases brings Kentucky's COVID-19 case total to 454,044.

Wednesday's positivity rate was 2.77%, slightly lower than Tuesday's report of 2.78%.

According to kycovid.gov, there are now 6,678 coronavirus-related deaths in Kentucky, five more than Tuesday's report.

As of Wednesday, 1,937,33 Kentuckians have received their first dose of either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine or have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.