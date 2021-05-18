Watch
645 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Kentucky on Tuesday

Posted at 6:07 PM, May 18, 2021
FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — On Tuesday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced that 645 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Kentucky. After the removal of duplicates, the 645 new cases brings Kentucky's COVID-19 case total to 453,460.

Kentucky's positivity rate was 2.79% on Tuesday, slightly higher than Monday's report of 2.78%.

According to kycovid.gov, Kentucky is now up to 6,673 new coronavirus-related deaths, 11 more than Monday.

As of Tuesday, 1,932,189 Kentuckians have received their first dose of either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine or have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

